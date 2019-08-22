Latest News Editor's Choice


Bhasikiti hacks lover to death

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
A Chiredzi sugar cane farmer is on the run after allegedly hacking to death his long-time girlfriend with a machete following an ugly row over alleged infidelity.

Police in the sugar cane growing town have since launched a manhunt for Brighton Bhasikiti (30) of Hippo Valley Estates, who vanished following the cold-blooded murder of his unnamed 17-year-old lover.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed that police were looking for Bhasikiti of Section 6 in Hippo Valley for the alleged murder of his girlfriend. He said the incident took place at the farm on August 14, 2019 at around 2am.

"Bhasikiti suspected that his girlfriend was having an affair with another man. At around 2am a misunderstanding arose between the two.

"He then took a sharp cane-cutting machete which he allegedly used to severely strike the deceased in the head several times," said Ass Insp Dehwa.

The deceased allegedly bolted out of their bedroom and sought refuge at her neighbour Albert Chitsa's house.

Chitsa tried to restrain Bhasikiti from further assaulting the deceased. He, however, ran out of luck after he was also allegedly struck with the machete in the head and fled from the scene.

Source - the herald

