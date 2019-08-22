Latest News Editor's Choice


Raja tears into 'venomous' Grant Flower

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:38hrs | Views
TV pundit Ramiz Raja has lashed out at former Zimbabwe batsman Grant Flower for saying that security was a problem during his six-year stint as the Pakistan cricket team's batting coach.

Flower, who was recently relieved of his duties after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided against renewing his and other coaches' contract, told ESPNcricinfo that "the security aspect and the lack of freedom" was the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan.

The "harsh" remarks did not sit well with Raja, who laid into the Zimbabwean in a video posted on his YouTube channel. "You should not bite the hand that feeds you," Raja said.

"Pakistan gave a lot of respect to Grant Flower. He was a part of the think tank for six-seven years. We looked after him, paid special attention to his security. He had five-star accommodation at the National Cricket Academy.

"He (Flower) said that he did not have the freedom to move freely, which I think was harsh. I think Grant Flower was just as safe in Pakistan as he'd have been in Zimbabwe, New Zealand or England. He got his hair transplant done thrice. There are posters of his transplant at every corner.

"I myself saw him going to Liberty Market and restaurants. He was even seen jogging on the streets. When you finish your job, you should be a little gracious."

The former Pakistan captain also questioned Flower's body of work.

"Even though this 'experiment' saw Flower retained as the batting coach for six years, not even a single Pakistani batsman is currently in the top 10."

Raja advised former staffers from spewing venom and turning against their former employers, saying: "I was also a part of the PCB, but when I left I did not say that 'they do this wrong and that'. You have to respect the organisation that has paid you, given you fame and treated you with respect. But unfortunately, the coaching staff becomes venomous later ... I have seen this many times. I know that when you get hurt you are in pain, but you should still show some grace."


Source - Geosuper.tv

