Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda suburb residents build Blair toilets

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:38hrs | Views
RESIDENTS of Spitzkop North Extension suburb in Gwanda have resorted to constructing Blair toilets at their homes as they have gone for several years without proper ablution facilities.

Some residents of the suburb located in Ward Five who spoke to reporters said their area had gone for about 20 years without being serviced and all along they were going into the bush to relieve themselves.

They said they were also facing water challenges. A resident of the suburb, Mrs Olitha Moyo, said they had resorted to digging Blair toilets as going to the bushes was a hassle especially in the middle of the night.

''We have had a problem of water and toilets ever since we stayed here. The council allocated us stands in an unserviced area and the place has remained like this for the past 20 years. We have been using the bush all along or nearby stands which are under construction. However, we have realised that we can't continue messing people's stands and hence we decided to construct Blair toilets. They are not standard they are just holes that we dug and then mounted some asbestos around so that we can just relieve ourselves," she said.

''It's still a challenge for our children as they can't use these make shift toilets as they are not safe so they still have to use the bush or people's stands. This is a difficult condition to live under for all these years. It's not safe to leave the house in the middle of the night and head for the bushes in order to use the toilet.''  

Mrs Moyo said they had to look for water and at times they could not access it. Mr Lovemore Tembo, who is also from the same suburb, said some people were using shops in the area that were under construction as toilets. He said there was a need for the municipality to address this challenge as it had dragged on for too long. He said the conditions that people were exposed to were a health hazard. Residents of Jahunda suburb who are also facing a sanitation problem rely on public toilets which are now in a poor state.

Mrs Nokuthula Sibanda said the toilets which were always filthy were not being maintained. She said this was a health threat as they were located close to houses and the toilets were not safe for children.

In an interview, Gwanda Mayor, Clr Jastone Mazhale, said the municipality had put in place measures to address water and sanitation challenges faced by the two areas. He said about 200 households were affected in Spitzop North Extension while about 61 were affected in Jahunda.

''We recently flighted a tender looking for a contractor to service Spitzkop North Extension where about 200 households are affected as they were allocated stands on unserviced land. In a bid to address water challenges we have put up community stand pipes where people are getting their water. In Jahunda we are working on refurbishing the public toilets which are being used by 61 households,'' he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

52 mins ago | 184 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

52 mins ago | 242 Views

The science of winning by-elections

53 mins ago | 76 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

54 mins ago | 96 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

55 mins ago | 153 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

55 mins ago | 31 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 99 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5988 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1260 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12432 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2815 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18074 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4722 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days