Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Currency devaluation slashes Zimbabwe wages by 90%

by Bloomberg
22 Aug 2019 at 07:41hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's rulers are finding that two decades of economic mismanagement and brutal repression have led them into a trap, from which there's little chance of escape.

If they implement the political and democratic reforms needed to win the financial support the economy needs from international donors, they're likely to lose the next election. If they don't, their people, propelled by the extreme hardship brought about by austerity measures imposed by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, may remove them through an uprising. Already, a currency devaluation effected in February has slashed the value of wages by 90% in six months.

That dilemma was manifest on August 16, in full view of journalists and tourists watching from the terraces of the best-known hotel in the capital, Harare. Below, a crowd of about 200 demonstrators, peacefully singing in protest, was violently broken up by riot police, who left a woman lying unconscious in the middle of a major intersection. Less than an hour earlier, a court had ruled the gathering illegal. "The desperation of most Zimbabweans means that future sustained protest movements are likely," says Mathias Hindar, an analyst in London at Falanx Assynt, a risk consulting firm. "Continued brutal crackdowns will thus increase the risk of Zimbabwe reaching a tipping point, similar to movements in Sudan and Algeria, where sustained protests brought down entrenched regimes."

A day before the protest, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube sat in his office and spoke of the country's bright future and the weekly fuel price hikes he says are needed to balance the budget. "We can declare victory on the fiscal front," he said. "Everything that I say, I implement."

That progress is hard to see at street level. In downtown Harare, vendors line cracked sidewalks in hopes of selling their meagre goods—single heads of garlic, loose batteries, and bits of ginger. "It's not easy, but I have to look after other members of the family, including my grandmother," says Solomon Mufandaedza as he crouches behind a sheet of plastic from which he displays pieces of ginger, small parcels of roasted peanuts, and a few avocados. The 22-year-old starts selling his wares at 6am, six days a week, in Harare.

A basic refrigerator retails for the equivalent of about seven months' gross salary for a civil servant, a member of the country's middle class. Few can afford to shop for such items. Ncube, a Cambridge-trained economics professor, says the situation is similar in neighbouring South Africa, where he once lived.

“That's untrue. In South Africa, an average monthly salary for a government worker is enough to buy six refrigerators.”

There's a lot to fix. In 2000, former President Robert Mugabe sanctioned the violent takeovers of white-owned commercial farms to bolster his support in rural areas. The result was a collapse in exports, the rapid contraction of the economy, a series of famines, and a bout of hyperinflation that led the country to abandon its own currency in favour of the United States dollar in 2009.

From 2010 to 2016, pay for the 400 000 government workers was raised to a level where it accounted for more than 90% of the tax revenue. The country is saddled with US$9 billion in external debt and unable to borrow more until its arrears to international creditors, such as the World Bank ,are met. About a quarter of the population of about 14 million, once considered to be Africa's most educated, has emigrated.

Ncube was appointed in September last year by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe after a coup in 2017. The Finance minister introduced an unpopular tax on mobile money, reintroduced the Zimdollar in June, and boasts that the country has been running budget surpluses since January.


Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

50 mins ago | 173 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

50 mins ago | 235 Views

The science of winning by-elections

51 mins ago | 72 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

53 mins ago | 143 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

53 mins ago | 28 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 95 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5980 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12420 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2815 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18052 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4718 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6221 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days