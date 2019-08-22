Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC mulls tuition fee hike

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 07:44hrs | Views
BULAWAYO city fathers are considering hiking tuition fees at council-run schools next term, arguing the cost of subsidising education, among other services, had sunk the local authority into a $2 million deficit.

Council schools are charging an average of less than $150 per child, inclusive of fees, levies and other amenities per term.

Council last increased tuition fees at its schools in 2018, when the value of the local currency and United States dollar were at par.

Government has, however, outlawed the use of foreign currencies and introduced a local unit which has been on a free-fall, sparking price hikes of basic goods and services.

City fathers said council-run schools were not spared by the harsh economic climate as the cost of education has been on an upward trend, while tuition fees remained stagnant — a situation which is unsustainable.

A report of the council's general purposes committee stated that councillors agreed that the local authority could not continue subsidising education.

"Prices of goods and services have since skyrocketed and council is no longer financially capacitated to procure most essential goods and services needed for the daily running of its schools," the council report read.

The report added: "…however, the increase would only cater for sports and textbook levies. The funds would be remitted back to schools to enable them to purchase textbooks.

"He (director of housing and community services, Simela Dube) further explained that education was subsidised by council and this increase would only reduce the deficit by a small amount out of a deficit of over $2 million.

"Council discussed strategies that could be used to reduce the budget deficit and reviewing of school fees, among others, was one of the strategies that had been considered. Council tariffs were sub-economic and the education system was subsidised."

Schools are supposed to seek government approval before any tuition fee hike. Council has since applied to the Education ministry to increase fees for the third term, but the application has not yet been approved.

Educationist Ben Moyo, who is also the secretary for education in the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association, said: "They cannot unilaterally increase fees without following due process.

"What the BCC must do is to follow the Education Act, which calls on them to convene a meeting with parents and guardians, where an increment is discussed. The ministry has the final say on fees increment."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

49 mins ago | 170 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

50 mins ago | 226 Views

The science of winning by-elections

51 mins ago | 71 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

51 mins ago | 88 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

52 mins ago | 138 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

53 mins ago | 27 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 95 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5980 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12418 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18047 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days