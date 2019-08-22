News / National
Chamisa accuses Mnangagwa of barbaric abuses
MDC Alliance leader has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of barbaric human rights abuses following the abduction and torture of Bustop TV comedian Samantha Kureya popularly known as Gonyeti by the dreaded central intelligence organisation.
Chamisa joined a long list of prominent characters that condemned the comedian's abduction whose tormentors also reportedly assaulted members of her family including her children.
"The love of Power must never overwhelm the power of love. Mr ED why such barbaric human rights abuses and violations?? Why destroy such talent?" said Chamisa.
Former special advisor to MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa bemoaned the state's criminalization of comedy.
"This is worrying news. #Gonyeti Samantha Kureya and her team @bustoptv have given us not only refreshing moments in these heavy times but also moments of deep reflection through their work as comedians. Comedy is art, not a crime," posted Magaisa on his Twitter page.
Media Institute of Southern Africa located Kureya in police custody on Wednesday night.
"Samantha has been located and she is with her brother and police from Marimba police station. Unfortunately, she was severely beaten and the extent of injuries is yet to be ascertained. This unwarranted and illegal abduction is just shameful. Totally uncalled for! #FreeGonyeti," said MISA in a statement.
Source - Byo24News