Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC lashes out at Sadc

by newzimbabwe
22 Aug 2019 at 08:08hrs | Views
FAILURE by regional power block Sadc to raise issues around the violation of citizens' rights by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has left the opposition seething with anger.

In a statement on Tuesday the opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa said Sadc had instead concentrated on trivialities choosing to congratulate Mnangagwa on his appointment as chair of the regional group's Organ on Politics Defense and Security at a time when security forces had brutally crushed its planned protests country-wide.

"Other than paragraph 6 of the Communique that congratulates Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe as chairperson of the Organ on politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, nothing else is said about Zimbabwe," the party said in the angry statement.

Chamisa has been looking up to regional power block Sadc and the African Union to reign in Mnangagwa but looks to have lost the battle thus far.

Ironically Mnangagwa will now lead Sadc's watch over regional security and the Zimbabwean leader has already indicated that he will concentrate his efforts on troubled nations in the Great Lakes Region and Lesotho among other hot-spots.

To make matter worse, Sadc in its communiqué indicated it had set aside October 25th as a special day to push for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe's leadership by the West especially the US.

"It is disconcerting that Sadc could congratulate Mr Mnangagwa as the new head of the regional body's organ on Defense and Security at a time when Zimbabweans are suffering insecurity and defenselessness from the regime power in Zimbabwe," the MDC statement said.

"Zimbabweans have come to know that when Sadc leaders want to ignore or distort the tricky crisis of illegitimacy in Zimbabwe, they wax lyrical about sanctions and express ‘solidarity with Zimbabwe', while saying and doing nothing about the worsening plight of Zimbabweans."

The country's main opposition party added: "Where is Sadc's responsibility to protect? When will Sadc, just for once, stand with the people of Zimbabwe and express solidarity not with Zimbabwe but with Zimbabweans?"

In conclusion the MDC seemed to admit it had little option but to plead with Sadc to do something on the situation in Harare.

"The MDC urges Sadc to urgently take note of the worsening situation in Zimbabwe as a threat to peace and security in the region and to recognise its responsibility to protect, find lasting solutions to the Zimbabwean crisis anchored on facilitated and credible national dialogue," said the opposition party.

Chamisa has demanded a face-to-face meeting with Mnangagwa in the wake of disputed elections won by the Zanu-PF leader by a slim margin last year.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

49 mins ago | 165 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

49 mins ago | 224 Views

The science of winning by-elections

50 mins ago | 69 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

52 mins ago | 132 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

52 mins ago | 27 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 94 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5976 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12414 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18042 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days