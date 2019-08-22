Zanu-PF suspends MP over Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A local daily newspaper is reporting that the ruling Zanu-PF has suspended its Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, after he recently implored First Lady Auxillia Mnangaga and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile, to help resolve the country's worsening political and economic crisis.Zivhu recently received death threats for agitating for a meeting between President Mnangagwa and his MDC rival Chamisa "to discuss rebuilding Zimbabwe".Killer Zivhu, the MP for Chivi South, suggested on Twitter that a meeting between the two men's wives could be the key to bringing the protagonists to a negotiating table and ease political polarisation.While Auxillia Mnangagwa has been busily involved in her husband's political project and is a former MP, Sithokozile Chamisa eschews public appearances.Zivhu says he was taken aback by responses to his tweet."The past two days I've been receiving criticisms about my quest to make ED (Emmerson Dambudzo) and CCC (Chamisa Chete Chete) meet from all corners, including my own counterparts in Zanu-PF. To an extent of receiving calls from private numbers with threats to kill me and burning me alive," Zivhu tweeted on Wednesday.Zivhu, who deleted the initial tweet, is however refusing to back down from his call."I don't believe in confrontation or violence. My quest is for ED and CCC to meet and discuss rebuilding Zimbabwe, sharing ideas from different angles of their political philosophy. As such, I'm continuing with my promise to deliver the letters to them," Zivhu said in another tweet.The MP said he was going to deliver letters to the two men inviting them to a meeting.Zimbabwe's economy has tanked since Mnangagwa won a controversial election in July last year. Chamisa has refused to recognise him, and the MDC maintains that elections were rigged.Mnangagwa initiated a dialogue with his political rivals earlier this year, but the MDC and others have refused to attend the meetings, insisting on an impartial mediator with an African Union and United Nations mandate.Chamisa has threatened to lead street protests to force Mnangagwa to accede to their demands, while the Zanu-PF leader says his rival wants preferential treatment.Many Zimbabweans see dialogue between the two men as the key to ending a political stand-off which has spooked investors and kept Zimbabwe in election mode.Said Zivhu: "If you feel my idea of bringing the President and Chamisa to have a dialogue is bad, give us a better solution to stop this suffering and sabotaging we are experiencing as a nation."