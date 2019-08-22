Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF suspends MP over Chamisa

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 08:12hrs | Views
A local daily newspaper is reporting that the ruling Zanu-PF has suspended its Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, after he recently implored First Lady Auxillia Mnangaga and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile, to help resolve the country's worsening political and economic crisis.

Zivhu recently received death threats for agitating for a meeting between President Mnangagwa and his MDC rival Chamisa "to discuss rebuilding Zimbabwe".

Killer Zivhu, the MP for Chivi South, suggested on Twitter that a meeting between the two men's wives could be the key to bringing the protagonists to a negotiating table and ease political polarisation.

While Auxillia Mnangagwa has been busily involved in her husband's political project and is a former MP, Sithokozile Chamisa eschews public appearances.

Zivhu says he was taken aback by responses to his tweet.

"The past two days I've been receiving criticisms about my quest to make ED (Emmerson Dambudzo) and CCC (Chamisa Chete Chete) meet from all corners, including my own counterparts in Zanu-PF. To an extent of receiving calls from private numbers with threats to kill me and burning me alive," Zivhu tweeted on Wednesday.

Zivhu, who deleted the initial tweet, is however refusing to back down from his call.

"I don't believe in confrontation or violence. My quest is for ED and CCC to meet and discuss rebuilding Zimbabwe, sharing ideas from different angles of their political philosophy. As such, I'm continuing with my promise to deliver the letters to them," Zivhu said in another tweet.

The MP said he was going to deliver letters to the two men inviting them to a meeting.

Zimbabwe's economy has tanked since Mnangagwa won a controversial election in July last year. Chamisa has refused to recognise him, and the MDC maintains that elections were rigged.

Mnangagwa initiated a dialogue with his political rivals earlier this year, but the MDC and others have refused to attend the meetings, insisting on an impartial mediator with an African Union and United Nations mandate.

Chamisa has threatened to lead street protests to force Mnangagwa to accede to their demands, while the Zanu-PF leader says his rival wants preferential treatment.

Many Zimbabweans see dialogue between the two men as the key to ending a political stand-off which has spooked investors and kept Zimbabwe in election mode.

Said Zivhu: "If you feel my idea of bringing the President and Chamisa to have a dialogue is bad, give us a better solution to stop this suffering and sabotaging we are experiencing as a nation."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

48 mins ago | 161 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

49 mins ago | 217 Views

The science of winning by-elections

49 mins ago | 69 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

51 mins ago | 78 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

51 mins ago | 130 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

52 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 94 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5973 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12406 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18029 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4714 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days