Mupfumira seeks bail at Supreme Court

News / National

by newzimbabwe

FORMER Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira, has taken her fight for freedom to the Supreme Court.According to NewZImbabwe, Mupfumira has been languishing in remand prison for the last three weeks following her arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office after she allegedly swindled the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) of over US$95 million.Through her lawyer, Charles Chinyama who is instructing Advocate Lewis Uriri, Mupfumira contends that High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere erred in denying her bail.Ndewere ruled there are compelling reasons justifying the incarceration of the ex-Cabinet Minister. The High Court Judge however went one further and set aside a certificate that had been issued by the Prosecutor General's (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi seeking Mupfumira's detention for 21 days pending trial.In her Supreme Court application, Mupfumira insisted that she is entitled to bail.