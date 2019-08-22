Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, EU envoy in public spat

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 08:13hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday threw away diplomatic etiquette and publicly censured EU ambassador Timo Olkkonen after the latter in his speech touched on the worsening human rights abuses in Zimbabwe at the official launch of the anti-corruption awareness campaign in Harare.

Since 2017 Zimbabwe and the EU have been working to repair relations after the fall of former president Robert Mugabe, who was notorious for his anti-West rhetoric. But the détente has cooled as a dramatic exchange of words erupted on Tuesday.  

Mnangagwa promised a new dispensation that would do away with Mugabe's repression of opponents but has failed to deliver. In response, western countries have refused to lift sanctions they argue target only certain Zimbabweans.

Over the past few weeks, Zimbabwe's government has ruthlessly cracked down on opposition activists and imposed a blanket ban on demonstrations, leading to international condemnation.

"Zimbabwe must genuinely show that it has clearly broken from the past. Unfortunately, we are witnessing developments that have put constitutionalism and the rule of law in question.

"People's civil rights and the right of freedom of assembly and also the right to free legal processes when accused of a crime must be respected," Olkkonen told a meeting to launch an anticorruption drive in the capital, Harare.

Olkkonen told Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe must stop the crackdown against peaceful demonstrations.

During his address, Mnangagwa shot back at the EU ambassador tersely suggesting that the ambassador had chosen the wrong platform to express his views.

"Ambassador, you referred to the human rights, however, this platform was for corruption. May I urge civil society to restrict themselves to their mandate," the president, who took over government with the help of the army, said.

On Tuesday, the EU, US, Australia and Canada issued a hard-hitting statement condemning the Harare government's repression of the opposition. But government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said that the embassies were promoting unlawful demonstrations.

Olkkonen responded to Mangwana's remarks by telling the president that the EU's support to Zimbabwe hinged on the government upholding the rule of law.

"Our diplomatic office was accused of ignoring the importance of upholding the constitution. I can assure you your excellency that nothing could be further from the truth. Adhering to the constitution is the basis of the EU's cooperation with Zimbabwe."

Political analyst Alex Magaisa said the government must drop its "head-in-the-sand approach" if it wants to re-engage with the West.

Magaisa said the diplomatic tiff was not healthy for Zimbabwe, which is seeking a bailout from western countries to settle its arrears with international financial institutions.

"The regime is comfortable with the head-in-the-sand approach of its Sadc allies and is uncomfortable with the criticism from western countries. The G7 countries from which finance minister Mthuli Ncube wants a bailout package are largely the same that are critical of the regime," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - businessday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

48 mins ago | 163 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

49 mins ago | 218 Views

The science of winning by-elections

50 mins ago | 69 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

50 mins ago | 86 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

51 mins ago | 78 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

51 mins ago | 131 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

52 mins ago | 27 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 94 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5973 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12407 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18029 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days