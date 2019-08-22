News / National
The party's over for Mugabe's boys
22 Aug 2019 at 08:20hrs | Views
Mugabe's Boys: Pouring champagne over a luxury watch to prove it's real is the kind of excessive behaviour that enraged Zimbabweans.
After Mugabe's fall from power more news of his family's lavish lifestyle has come to light from this 2017 documentary by Journeyman Pictures.
Source - Journeyman Pictures