Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Interpol declines Zimbabwe requests to arrest former Mugabe ministers

by ZimLive
22 Aug 2019 at 08:24hrs | Views
Zimbabwean authorities' attempts to employ Interpol to secure the return to Zimbabwe of former top officials of ousted president Robert Mugabe have hit a brick wall.

In one such case, the international police organisation refused to cooperate in the apprehension and repatriation of the former local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, who is believed to be in South Africa.

The snub is now set to be used as a template for all other similar requests involving Mugabe's former top aides now scattered around the world.

In a letter seen by ZimLive to authorities in Zimbabwe, Interpol said all requests for a placement of an individual on a red notice are forwarded to its Notices and Diffusions Task Force to ensure that they comply with the organisation's constitution and rules, in particular Article 3 according to which "it is strictly forbidden for the organisation to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military or racial character."

Interpol said after a request to issue a red notice for Kasukuwere in May, it considered "the status of the person, the nature of the offence, the general context of the case and the implications for the neutrality of the organisation."

It concluded: "In view of the above and taking into account the neutrality of the organisation, it is considered that the request may engage the organisation in matters, which would bring into question its neutrality according to article 3 of Interpol's constitution.

"As a result, the General Secretariat is not in a position to publish the red notice against Mr Kasukuwere and the information concerning the individual will be deleted from Interpol's databases."

Interpol said its conclusions should not be read as a challenge of the validity of any criminal proceedings launched against Kasukuwere, nor an interference with the independence of Zimbabwean judicial authorities.

"It does not prevent your country from using other means or channels to disseminate international alerts or requests for cooperation concerning this case. Rather, the sole consequence of our decision is that your request for international police cooperation concerning this individual may not be transmitted via Interpol's channels," it added.

After Mugabe was toppled in a military coup in 2017, the new regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hounded and hunted down his loyalists, including his former deputy Phelekezela Mphoko and former ministers Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo, Godfrey Gandawa, Walter Chidhakwa, Mandi Chimene and Patrick Zhuwao. They are all presumed members of the so-called G40 faction in Zanu-PF – Mugabe loyalists who were opposed to Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

Zhuwao, Moyo, Gandawa, Chimene, Mzembi and Kasukuwere have all fled for the safety of exile, joining other senior officials from Mugabe's regime including the former police chief Augustine Chihuri and former intelligence chief Happyton Bonyongwe.

Zimbabwean prosecutors recently engaged Interpol to locate and apprehend Mzembi, the former minister of tourism who faces corruption charges, but met similar grief as in the Kasukuwere case.

Interpol officials remain unconvinced the officials face charges of a strictly criminal nature, and fear being dragged into political show trials by a regime out to crush all opposition.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

47 mins ago | 154 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

48 mins ago | 211 Views

The science of winning by-elections

49 mins ago | 68 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

50 mins ago | 77 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

50 mins ago | 128 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

51 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 92 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5972 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12398 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18026 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4713 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days