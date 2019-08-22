Man stabs wife 15 times, kills himself

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A man from Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central stabbed his wife 15 times with a knife before drinking poison in a domestic dispute over allegations of infidelity with the police saying cases of domestic violence are now on the rise.

In a statement, the police said the man was found dead with a stab wound on the stomach.“A man in Mt Darwin recently stabbed his wife 15 times with a knife after a domestic dispute over claims of infidelity. After realising that his wife had died, it is believed that the man drank rat poison and his lifeless body was found with a stab wound on the rib cage,” said the police.“A glass of suspected poison was also found in the house. Both bodies were referred to Mt Darwin Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.”The police said cases of domestic violence are on the increase resulting in injury, death or the breakdown of the family unit.“In a related case a 39 year old woman in Montrose, Bulawayo o had a misunderstanding with her husband over an undisclosed matter. During the night while the husband was asleep, the woman poured hot water on his face and upper body and he sustained serious burns,” said the police.