'Comedian Gonyeti had her clothes removed and tortured'

by Mandla Ndlovu

Comedian Samantha Gonyeti Kureya of Bustop TV has narrated her ordeal at the hands of suspected state agents who abducted and gruesomely tortured he on Wednesday evening.The skit maker has been arrested previous times over her controversial skit that are a thorn in the flesh of politicians.Read the full narration from Bustop TV below:She said they forced her to drink sewer water and threatened to kill her mother if she reports about her abduction.Her sister was beaten and they had guns pointed at her family including her sister's kids.They forced her to remove all her clothes and beat her up with weapons. She later walked around the Crowborough neighborhood seeking for clothes after she was abandoned. She only got assistance on the 6th house whose residents had to throw a dress through the window. Everyone was scaredSamantha says they came with a number of cars up to 6 vehiclesArmed men arrived at Sharon Chideu aka Magi's residents luckily she has been moved to a safe place .Her mom just called kuti tibve pamba.