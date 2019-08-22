Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts state sponsored abductions

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 Aug 2019 at 15:02hrs | Views
Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza has blasted the recent state sponsored abductions that are taking place countrywide targeted at MDC members, journalist and civic society activists.

Munyeza was commenting on the recent abduction of Bustop TV Gonyeti whow as stripped of her clothes before being tortured on Wednesday night.

Said Munyeza, "I'm totally disgusted and alarmed by an unprecedented trend of abductions in our country. It's worrying that the State has not come up with a position on stopping this. The State must protect its citizens and culprits brought to book."

Exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere said must not celebrate Munyeza's statement because he was closer to power and was just diverting attention from serious issues.

"It is naivety that would celebrate utterances that seek to divert attention from the core problem created by proximity to power that is not accountable. Abductions to silence dissent is not a new thing. It is part of the DNA to allow any rational mind to consider it unusual.

"Abduction and torture are instruments that are normally directed at so-called trouble makers. What should concern many is the abduction of other people's constitutional rights in the name of good governance. What needs to be in focus in the first instance is the attack on rights."

The government has said there is a third force involved in the abductions of citizens.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

46 mins ago | 146 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

47 mins ago | 208 Views

The science of winning by-elections

48 mins ago | 64 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

48 mins ago | 80 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

49 mins ago | 75 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

49 mins ago | 126 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

50 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 92 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5968 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12392 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18019 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4709 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days