Mnangagwa's advisor blasts state sponsored abductions

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza has blasted the recent state sponsored abductions that are taking place countrywide targeted at MDC members, journalist and civic society activists.Munyeza was commenting on the recent abduction of Bustop TV Gonyeti whow as stripped of her clothes before being tortured on Wednesday night.Said Munyeza, "I'm totally disgusted and alarmed by an unprecedented trend of abductions in our country. It's worrying that the State has not come up with a position on stopping this. The State must protect its citizens and culprits brought to book."Exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere said must not celebrate Munyeza's statement because he was closer to power and was just diverting attention from serious issues."It is naivety that would celebrate utterances that seek to divert attention from the core problem created by proximity to power that is not accountable. Abductions to silence dissent is not a new thing. It is part of the DNA to allow any rational mind to consider it unusual."Abduction and torture are instruments that are normally directed at so-called trouble makers. What should concern many is the abduction of other people's constitutional rights in the name of good governance. What needs to be in focus in the first instance is the attack on rights."The government has said there is a third force involved in the abductions of citizens.