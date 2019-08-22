Latest News Editor's Choice


Peter Chingoka dies

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 15:59hrs | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe Cricket boss Peter Chingoka has died.

He was 65.

Chingoka died a year and half after his brother, former Tennis Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Paul passed away on 13 July 2018.

According to the Sports and Recreation Council of Zimbabwe's Facebook page, they were saddened by his death.

"We have received with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the news of the passing on of Peter Chingoka, a revered and long serving Cricket Administrator. Peter's commitment to sport in general and Cricket in particular was unquestionable as evidenced by his immeasurable and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Cricket."

More to follow . . .

Source - chronicle

