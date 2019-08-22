Latest News Editor's Choice


Vagrant hangs self on a tree

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 16:00hrs | Views
AN unidentified Bulawayo man, suspected to be a vagrant, was on Thursday found hanging on a tree at Centenary Park next to a stream that flows between Eveline High School and the Bulawayo Theatre.

Police took down his body and transported it to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary in a metal coffin at around 9AM.

More details to follow...

Source - chronicle

