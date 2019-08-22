MDC' Amos Chibaya arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC National Organizer Amos Chibaya has been arrested and has been charged with charged for failing to take steps to stop demonstrations.Chibaya was the convener of the MDC's proposed demonstrations in four cities that were later foiled by the police after they issued four prohibition ordersUpon hearing that the police were looking for him, the Mkoba MP handed himself over to Harare Central police at around 4pm today in the company of his lawyer, Obey Shava.Chibaya, who is still with his lawyer, is still being quizzed by the police.Chibaya is currently on bail on yet another charge of subversion emanating from the January 2019 disturbances and for which he has been slapped with reporting conditions.