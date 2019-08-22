Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC' Amos Chibaya arrested

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2019 at 18:15hrs | Views
The MDC National Organizer Amos Chibaya has been arrested and has been charged with charged for failing to take steps to stop demonstrations.

Chibaya was the convener of the MDC's proposed demonstrations in four cities that were later foiled by the police after they issued four prohibition orders  

Upon hearing that the police were looking for him, the Mkoba MP handed himself over to Harare Central police at around 4pm today in the company of his lawyer, Obey Shava.
 
Chibaya, who is still with his lawyer, is still being quizzed by the police.

Chibaya is currently on bail on yet another charge of subversion emanating from the January 2019 disturbances and for which he has been slapped with reporting conditions.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

45 mins ago | 138 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

46 mins ago | 204 Views

The science of winning by-elections

47 mins ago | 60 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

47 mins ago | 79 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

48 mins ago | 73 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

49 mins ago | 123 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

49 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 91 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5965 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12385 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18008 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4708 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days