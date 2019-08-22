Chief Ndiweni sends a message to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Yesterday I spent time with inmates at Khami prison, I had a wonderful time.On my way out I meet the chief @ChiefKhayisa we spoke for some time.He said I should tell you all will be fine.He was so full of life and hope. — Madlela Skhobokhobo (@Madlela_Dlelas) August 22, 2019

Jailed Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has sent a messag to Zimbaweans assuring them that they must bot despair because things will become fine.The message was conveyed by leading Bulawayo artist Madlela Skhobokhobo who said, "Yesterday I spent time with inmates at Khami prison, I had a wonderful time.On my way out I meet the chief Khayisa Ndiweni we spoke for some time. He said I should tell you all will be fine. He was so full of life and hope."Chief Ndiweni and his subjects were each sentenced to 24 months in jail and six months were suspended for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar offence.The 23 subjects were given community service while Ndiweni was given a custodial sentence.He has since appealed both the conviction and the sentence.