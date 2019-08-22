Government laughs at Gonyeti's abduction

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr Energy Mutodi has scoffed at reports that Bustop comedian Gonyeti was abducted by unknown assailants on Wednesday night.Said Mutodi, "Gonyeti Gonyeti did a comedy on police accommodation & it's apparent she has done another one on abductions. We will not be fooled."Mutodi added that Zimbabweans will not be fooled by Gonyeti's antics."Only the EU ambassador Timo Olkkonen will be fooled by Gonyeti and her satire crew members."MDC Official Luke Tamborinyoka said Mutodi was trying very hard to defend the regime."It must be a herculean task defending a barbaric and murderous dictatorship that has not only failed to stem a burgeoning economic crisis but is also terrorizing innocent citizens in the countryside" Said Tamborinyoka.Activist Patson Dzamara warned Mutodi that, "I know people who were once in Zanu-PF and thought they were invincible and untouchable. Some used to ridicule us this way but guess what! One day tables turned and their once reprobate hearts were opened to reality. One day is one day my brother. Inguva yenyu asi zvichapera izvi."