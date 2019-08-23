Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Comedian Gonyeti speaks out on abduction

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 Aug 2019 at 05:18hrs | Views
Comedian Samantha Kureya has narrated how armed men stormed her house on Wednesday night and abducted her before taking her to an unknown destination where she was tortured.

During testimony on a video, she said she was made to remove a t-shirt and underwear that she was wearing and told to drink sewage water.

Government has since dismissed the abduction as a comic stunt.

Commenting on the matter MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said, "Beyond human rights violations, violence, inhuman and degrading treatment, this attack on a woman who is using her talent to earn an honest living is barbaric. Attacking arts and creative community icons like Gonyeti is a cruel attack on women, creative industry and media."

