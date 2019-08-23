'Fuel queues disappear in Zimbabwe'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says fuel queues have disappeared in Zimbabwe due to the sharp increase in the price of the precious commodity.Price of fuel has been increasing weekly in the country.Said Mliswa, "Suddenly the fuel queues are gone but its not a result of anything positive but simple exorbitant pricing. Cars are being parked at home."He urged the ZUPCO bus system to increase and cover a wide area since the commuter omnibuses may increase their prices too."As has been the trend public transport will hike prices and the public will have to do with scary kombi charges. The ZUPCO system needs to grow."The biggest fuel price hike in January, a 150% increase, triggered violent protests by Zimbabweans. More than a dozen people were killed when the army clamped down on the unrest.