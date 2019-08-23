Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo barred from visiting jailed Chief Ndiweni

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 Aug 2019 at 10:37hrs | Views
The leading Claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Collins Lobengula Khumalo was on Thursday barred from entering Khami prison to Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni who was slapped with 24 months jail sentence over ordering the destruction of a villager's property.

Sources say when the charismatic Bulelani entered the border of Zimbabwe from South Africa he was made to sign a statement that he will not participate in any activity besides visiting family and friends.

It is reported that when he went to prison he was told he has no right to see the Chief.

Bulelani and Ndiweni are very close and have appeared in many gatherings together.

Meanwhile, the Mthwakazi Republic  Party leadership managed to meet the Chief and issued the following statement:

Today our national chairman Mqondisi Ndebele and Matebeleland North Chairman cde Thembisani Mfulongashi Mpofu and other party members visited our jailed Chief.

The party leadership spent four solid hours with the chief from 10am  up until 14:30pm.

According to them, the chief is very strong and was overjoyed to see the MRP leadership visiting him and he said he so much appreciates the positive support he is getting from Mthwakazi people and urged our people to remain United even in this painful period.

He is also conveying his big thank you for the unwavering support shown to him.

Nothing for us without us. An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us.

Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sizakulungisa

MRP For Peace And Justice in our Lifetime


Source - Byo24News

