Mnangagwa demands results from workers

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:25hrs | Views
Civil servants must be performance and results-oriented in the execution of their duties, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this at the launch of the Public Service Commission Strategic Plan on Wednesday at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).

"All members of the civil service must be performance and results-oriented. "Our staff at embassies should be vigilant ambassadors of our great nation and engage in various economic diplomacy, to attract foreign investments and partnerships for our economic growth," he said.

He said the Registrar-General's Department had been capacitated to enable it to produce national identity documents and passports. The department has been facing challenges in the procurement of consumables for the production of identity documents and passports, but Government has intervened to address the situation. "I urge the unit to drastically improve its service delivery to better serve our people," President Mnangagwa said.

"Equally, I encourage Zimra and the Immigration Department to facilitate the flow of persons and goods across all our borders. The new thrust of the Strategic Plan and work ethos of the Second Republic must inspire a new work ethic across the entire civil service.

"Those in agriculture such as extension officers, must work with renewed impetus to facilitate the improvement in agriculture productivity and land utilisation. "Teachers on the other hand must develop learners who take pride in being Zimbabwean. Learners must also be adequately equipped to build and develop a modern and industrialised Zimbabwe of the future. Health workers must serve the people efficiently, wholeheartedly, with compassion, love and kindness." P

resident Mnangagwa also said Government and the PSC were working on a new pension system to improve the welfare of future beneficiaries.

"This transition to a scheme that is based on a performing pension fund which yields cumulative dividends, combined with the new pay and benefits strategy, will improve the future welfare of beneficiaries.

"The Commission is applauded for leveraging on public-private partnerships in the harmonisation and alignment of remuneration frameworks across Government entities. This will help monitor and manage a wage bill that is supported by the fiscus," President Mnangagwa said.


Source - the herald

