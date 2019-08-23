Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RTGS system to send money in 5 seconds

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:26hrs | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is working towards ensuring that the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system sends money in five seconds.

This emerged on Wednesday in Binga during a consumer and community engagement outreach programme organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), which also featured the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ).

RBZ head oversight and risk management (National Payment Systems financial market) Mr Douglas Muranda, said they want the RTGS system to work efficiently and boost confidence among transacting public.

"If you are paying a lot of money to another person's account or a company account, we want all that, if all goes well, to happen in five seconds," said Mr Muranda.

"It's called RTGS, which means 'there and there'.

"In the worst case scenario, we want to have a system whereby when one sends money today, the recipient should get the money in an hour or tomorrow."

This comes as a number of depositors are complaining that they are taking long to receive their money when a transfer has been made. The challenges followed a stand-off between Payserve Africa and local banks over about US$400 000 owed.

Meanwhile, Mr Muranda said the RBZ was concerned about the high costs being incurred by mobile money users to access physical cash.

"The issue of high (cash out) charges is giving us headaches too.

"It's illegal and it's not allowed," he said.

Mr Muranda said they were working "flat out" to ensure the menace is addressed.

"We hope the situation would be addressed soon, but we are grappling with it.

"It's an illegal practice and people can report businesses that put a percentage on cash out transactions to the RBZ department called Financial Intelligence Unit.

"You can also report to Ecocash, Telecash and OmeMoney," he said.

Citizens are being creamed off of their hard earned cash by mobile money transfer agents who are demanding up to 50 percent of the amount one would be cashing out in notes while the premium about 35 percent to access some coins.

Shortages of physical cash in banks, following the practice of hoarding cash by illegal street currency dealers, has exposed people to the unscrupulous dealers.

The consumer and community engagement outreach programme held in Binga was a first if its kind, which falls within the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) standards and recommendations where collaboration of regulators is encouraged.

Zimbabwean authorities have been encouraging the use of electronic money, but demand for cash payments for transport among other demands has seen many people going to the illegal dealers for cash.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

43 mins ago | 123 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

43 mins ago | 180 Views

The science of winning by-elections

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

45 mins ago | 76 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

46 mins ago | 110 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

46 mins ago | 24 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 86 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5952 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12358 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3797 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17976 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4701 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days