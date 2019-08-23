Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister Cain Mathema professes ignorance of rampant abductions

by newzimbabwe
23 Aug 2019 at 07:28hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT is unaware of any cases of abductions despite the numerous claims from prodemocracy groups as well as the opposition, Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema said Thursday.

Numerous opposition activists have reportedly been abducted, tortured and left for dead the latest being comedian Samantha Kureya popularly known as Gonyeti who late Wednesday was seized by armed men and later dumped in Harare's north western suburbs.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mathema denied any knowledge or receiving reports of these abductions.

"I do not know what you are talking about! I do not know what you are talking about! You want me to react to something that I am hearing from you.

"What if you are lying?" fumed Mathema, who swore before hanging up angrily.

Western embassies in Harare have raised alarm bells around the deteriorating security situation in the country in what looks like State sponsored violence on citizens.

The MDC youth assembly in a statement on Thursday denounced victimisation of the opposition party's members and the ongoing arrests of its leaders.

"A panic stricken regime exhibiting characteristics of an organised crime syndicate operating on the streets of Sicily," the youth assembly said, adding that "it was abundantly clear and blatantly obvious that the only thing the so-called new dispensation is good at dispensing is terror and violence."

Mnangagwa's lieutenants have denied government involvement in the torture and abductions of activists across the country. The clampdown seemed to have systematically followed the banning of planned protests in five cities across the country.

The MDC wanted to stage mass demonstrations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare since last week but these were all prohibited by police citing possible violence.

While Mnangagwa claims there is light at the end of the tunnel the situation in the country continues to look bleak with prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many citizens. The Zanu-PF leader has pleaded for patience but there seems to be bubbling anger across the country.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

43 mins ago | 123 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

43 mins ago | 181 Views

The science of winning by-elections

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

45 mins ago | 76 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

46 mins ago | 67 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

46 mins ago | 110 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

47 mins ago | 24 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 86 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5952 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12359 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17977 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4701 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days