Mnangagwa to open Harare agric show

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:29hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa, who is the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society patron, will today officially open the 109th edition of the renamed Zimbabwe Agricultural Show at the Exhibition Park in Harare.

The show, which started on Monday, is running under the theme: "Technology, Innovation, Modernisation; Adopt, Accentuate, Accelerate."

The show is closing tomorrow. Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana yesterday confirmed that the President is the guest of honour at today's event.

"President Mnangagwa will officially open the show. He will also tour some of the stands at the Exhibition Park in the morning and join the rest of the people at the arena for the official opening in the afternoon," he said.

During the tour, the President is expected to interact with exhibitors, farmers, show-goers and sponsors, among others.

ZAS chief executive, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the national event has been rebranded from being the Harare Agricultural Show to Zimbabwe Agricultural Show and the society has made extensive realignment to reflect the transition.

The society has brought in a commercial dimension in the agriculture sector through the introduction of an agri-produce commercial competition as well as livestock communal competitions to support various technological projects in the sector, including artificial insemination.

This year's show, in line with its technology-based theme, seeks to boost the digital marketing concept that promotes the use of innovation to accentuate agriculture development.

"Our mandate is to facilitate agricultural development by providing a platform for organisations and farmers to showcase their productive capacities", said Dr Masuka.

According to ZAS, the development should have a positive contribution to rural development while improving livelihoods, especially of youth and women. There are 530 exhibitors participating at this year's show compared to 537 last year.

Among this year's exhibitors are players from different sectors of the economy that include manufacturing, mining, agriculture, tourism players, transport and logistics, construction, agriculture, information communication technology and several others.

The agricultural show has presented a unique business opportunity for local and regional organisations and is the highlight of many Harare residents' annual entertainment calendar.

Source - the herald

