Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ acts on money transfer agents' consumer rip-off

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:33hrs | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is battling to resolve the issue of depositors being ripped off by mobile money transfer agents when cashing out.

This emerged on Tuesday during a consumer and community engagement outreach programme in Binga organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), which also featured the RBZ and the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ).

RBZ head oversight and risk management (National Payment Systems financial market) Mr Douglas Muranda said: "The issue of high (cash out) charges is giving us headaches too. It's illegal and it's not allowed." Mr Muranda said they were working flat out to ensure the menace is addressed.

"We hope the situation would be addressed soon, but we are grappling with it," he said.

"It's an illegal practice and people can report businesses that put a percentage on cash out transactions to the RBZ department called Financial Intelligence Unit. You can also report to EcoCash, Telecash and OneMoney."

The remarks by the RBZ come at a time when citizens are being robbed of their hard-earned cash by mobile money transfer agents who are demanding up to 40 percent of the amount one would be cashing out.

Shortages of physical cash in banks, following the practice of hoarding cash by illegal street currency dealers, has exposed the unscrupulous dealers.

While EcoCash has instructed subscribers who are forced to pay a premium for cash-out transactions to report agents ripping them off, not many are keen to do so.

The consumer and community engagement outreach programme was a first if its kind, which falls within the International Telecommunications Union standards and recommendations where collaboration of regulators is encouraged.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

42 mins ago | 122 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

43 mins ago | 180 Views

The science of winning by-elections

44 mins ago | 55 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

44 mins ago | 75 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

46 mins ago | 109 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

46 mins ago | 24 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 86 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5950 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12356 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3797 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17976 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4699 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days