Chitungwiza Residents demand forensic audit

Chitungwiza residents are demanding a forensic audit of the town's books, amid fears that the cash-strapped council might have abused millions of dollars through dubious land deals.The Auditor-General's Office is now expected to conduct a special investigation on land sales in the town following an invitation by residents, spearheaded by Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole.According to Auditor-General Ms Mildred Chiri's recently published financial councils report, Chitungwiza's books are in shambles after it submitted 2015 financial records.On land sales, Mr Sithole said a special audit will be done focussing on land use, specifically on residential, commercial and industrial stands administration in line with the provisions of the Constitution."Any matter relating to public monies or State property should be drawn to the attention of the Public Accounts Committee without undue delay and the Auditor-General shall prepare a special report in relation to such matter," he said.In a statement, Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Ms Alice Kuveya said there were problems haunting the town."As Chitrest, we have pointed out some grey areas in the governance culture at Chitungwiza Municipality," she said. "For the record, council's books have not been audited for the past three years, hence a forensic audit is long overdue."Our Chitrest officers are already on the ground doing consultations with residents and compiling submissions to be made to the Public Accounts Parliamentary Committee."Preliminary engagements clearly indicate serious concern by residents on the allocation of stands in total disregard of the waiting list."