Bulawayo woman brutally killed in UK

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:36hrs | Views
A UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, inflicted allegedly by her husband.  

Essex police reported that a murder probe has since been launched after the woman, identified as Linda Nomagugu Vilika (41) from Bulawayo's Mpopoma suburb, was brutally butchered on Wednesday. The incident allegedly happened in broad day light.

Vilika is alleged to have been declared dead at the scene at Great Saling, Essex, around 2.45PM on Wednesday.  

The police indicated that a 42-year-old man had been arrested on murder charges related to Vilika's death. However, the accused fell ill and was admitted in hospital.  

Vilika's residence has since been cordoned off, UK media reported.

An Essex Police spokesman is reported to have said:  "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email, Alternatively, contact the Crime stoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org."

Vilika's siblings took to Facebook to express their shock and heartbreak at the passing of their sister.  

Ms Sithulisile Vilika, a sister to the deceased described her as a cheerful person who touched many lives and shared pleasant laughter moments.  Mntaka tata can you find peace where you are. Be a good guardian Angel to the family, Whisper to us what really went on- on the day of your death so we can find healing.  

"As a family we will never come to understand the way you died it will be scarred forever. Many people will miss you friends and colleagues that you have touched their lives in so many different ways. You lived your life the best way you knew how and to the fullest."

"One will miss that beautiful smile and to hear your pleasant laughter. One thing I know is that even on your last breath you fought so hard to stay alive but God had other plans. Where you are now always hold a candle for us and wait patiently for our reunion. May your soul rest in peace my beloved sister Linda Nomagugu Vilika," wrote Ms Sithulisile Vilika on Facebook.
Source - chronicle

