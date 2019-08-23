Demand for solar doubles DPA client base

News / National

by Staff reporter

DISTRIBUTED Power Africa (DPA) says its client base has doubled recently as the demand for solar energy soars amid subdued domestic power supply.The company, an Econet subsidiary, has become one of the largest installers of commercial and industrial solar energy solutions in Zimbabwe, riding on the current power crisis, which has led to extensive outages, thus, creating huge pressure on the national grid.As such DPA said it has ramped up its deployment of solar power plants around the country in a bid to help address the current crisis."With the current power fluctuations, we are ready to play our part and believe our viable financing solution will significantly accelerate the adoption of solar energy and help power industry in Zimbabwe," said DPA Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Divyajeet Mahajan.He commended the Government's support in facilitating a legislative and regulatory framework that speeds up the uptake of solar energy through the implementation of the "net-metring" regulation and tax exemptions on solar imports."We appreciate the measures Government is taking to remove any bottlenecks to the speedy adoption of solar energy in Zimbabwe, particularly by commerce and industry. We sincerely hope businesses will take advantage of these measures and seize the opportunity," Mr Mahajan said.The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Advocate Fortune Chasi, recently commended DPA for taking the lead in driving the adoption of solar energy in the country.DPA offers financing packages that provide zero-risk to clients, which has resulted in increased adoption of solar energy in commerce and industry, critical pillars in Zimbabwe's economic transformation.