Lulu ready for Chitembwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' head coach, Mandla Mpofu, is relishing the prospect of meeting nemesis Lloyd Chitembwe at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday when Bosso clash with Harare City FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter.Chitembwe was appointed Harare City coach on Monday, a day after leading Caps United to a 2-1 victory over Bosso at the National Sports Stadium.The two coaches meet again on Sunday, with Chitembwe in charge of the Sun Shine boys. Chitembwe ended Mpofu's five-match unbeaten run last weekend and Sunday could be Mpofu's chance for revenge."It's so interesting that I face Chitembwe again though it's with a different team that he is coaching now. I'm again meeting a tactician who would have done his homework. Obviously, it's not going to be easy for us. When a new man comes into a team, everyone wants to put more than enough effort in terms of application. Facing, Highlanders, the boys would want to prove a point to their new coach," said Mpofu."As Bosso we are ready for them. We have a clean bill of health and Nqobizitha Masuku is back from suspension, which is a big boost for us. We are going into this game to get three points. We don't want to lose or draw at Barbourfields," said Mpofu.Speaking ahead of the encounter, Chitembwe said he was foreseeing a tough encounter."We anticipate a very difficult game considering that Highlanders is a very big institution in the country. We want to go out there and be as competitive as possible, nothing short of that is acceptable. So far so good; if anything I'm very impressed with what l have seen. The morale in camp is very high, you cannot doubt the talent in this team, what is more important for me is player intelligence," said Chitembwe."I was talking to the boys about that and we have been working on that aspect as l think that is one of the basic foundations for any footballer. The enthusiasm in the team is unbelievable, the players are very coachable and not resisting change and the opportunity to be taught new things."The target is to avoid relegation and then take it from there next season".Harare City have struggled since the departure of Mark Harrison. They have not won in their last four encounters, but Chitembwe says every team goes through that stage."All teams go through a difficult phase, but that is not permanent. Even at Caps United l went through such a phase. The goal is to survive relegation and start afresh with new plans next season."