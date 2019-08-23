Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunmen open fire on MDC MP's house

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:40hrs | Views
MARONDERA Central MP Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) and his family escaped unhurt when suspected State security agents opened fire on their house in Nyameni high-density suburb yesterday morning.

The shots left visible bullet holes on the house, water tank and the MP's vehicle.

Some spent cartridges were also recovered at the scene.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, local police had cordoned off the property while waiting for a team from the ballistic department in Harare to conduct investigations.

The case was reported at Marondera Police Station under RRB4006751.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said he could not comment on the matter as he was attending the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare.

He referred all questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who could not be reached for comment.

A visibly shaken Matewu told NewsDay that he suspected State security agents were behind the shooting incident.

"They were shooting from outside and I can clearly say they were using two guns. The other gun was an automatic weapons, given the sound. They shot at the house, water tank and vehicle as denoted by the bullet holes. We woke up and switched on all the lights and that was when they (stopped shooting and) left," Matewu said.

"We have recovered about four spent cartridges. They removed the razor wire to get inside, maybe to pick up the cartridges. It was scary and I suspect that soldiers or CIOs (Central Intelligence Organisation operatives) were behind this. The shooting was very co-ordinated," he said.

Matewu said the gunmen were using a motorbike and a vehicle. He said such acts of cowardice would not deter him from holding the government to account.

The youthful politician wrested the seat from Zanu-PF in the July 2018 election, defeating the ruling party's candidate Cleopas Kundiona by a wide margin.

The shooting follows a spate of alleged abductions and torture of human rights and political activists in the country after the MDC threatened to roll out countrywide protests against the deteriorating state of the economy.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days