Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru shelves prepaid water meter project

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:42hrs | Views
GWERU City Council says it has shelved plans introduce prepaid water meters this year as the local authority is facing serious financial challenges.

Town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said prepaid meters require a lot of money, which council could not afford since it was concentrating on buying water pumps.

"Prepaid meters are expensive, and it's better that we concentrate on buying pumps for Amapongokwe Dam," Gwatipedza said during a recent budget review meeting.

"We had planned to roll out the prepaid meters this year, but have now decided to indefinitely postpone the project. We will introduce them (prepaid meters) at the right time."

This is the second time that council has had to postpone the introduction of the prepaid water meters.

In 2017, council postponed the rolling out of prepaid water meters, saying it needed more time to understudy the performance of other local authorities who had already introduced the gadgets.

Last year, the local authority had also indicated that it would roll out 38 000 smart water meters in a bid to maximise its water revenue collection and reduce the default rate on bills.

In a statement, Gweru Residents Forum, however, said it would resist the prepaid water meters because they "would exclude many from accessing potable water, while exposing residents to waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid".

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

41 mins ago | 110 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

41 mins ago | 165 Views

The science of winning by-elections

42 mins ago | 47 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

43 mins ago | 70 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

43 mins ago | 57 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

44 mins ago | 100 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

44 mins ago | 23 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 80 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5940 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12344 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17963 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4694 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days