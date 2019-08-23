Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge runs dry

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:43hrs | Views
BEITBRIDGE town has run dry following a major breakdown at the border town's water pumping station, Water Department officials said yesterday.

The breakdown affected supplies to an estimated 60 000 residents of the country's busiest border post, also home to a prison with about 400 inmates, a 120-bed hospital and several service stations and shopping
malls.

"We had a major breakdown at 4pm on Tuesday. A pipe burst flooded the main pump house, rendering useless all the electrical motor pumps. We hope they are not burnt," Mzingwane catchment area engineer Farai Manzira
said.

"We have finished excavations to replace the burst pipes and our team is picking up replacement motors from Bulawayo and normalcy should be reached this afternoon (yesterday)."

Beitbridge Municipality's service delivery has, of late, been under scrutiny following reports that some of the staff are underqualified.

Fingers have been pointed at the engineering department and lately, the administrative office, where officials were known to lack the required minimum qualifications.

A recent report on the operations of the municipality recommended the recruitment of a qualified engineer, among a host of other recommendations council should implement for efficient service delivery.

Recently, town clerk Loud Ramakgapola (pictured) said his office had started working on the recommendations, which he described as "fair".

Later in the day, Beitbridge Municipality issued an apology for lack of water supplies.

"Be advised that two teams from both Zinwa (Zimbabwe National Water Authority) Beitbridge Plant and Municipality of Beitbridge (MoB) spent the whole of yesterday trying to attend to the burst water mainline pipe as reported on Tuesday, 20 August 2019. It was discovered that the problem was a bit bigger than was anticipated by technicians, hence it could not be completed yesterday," the statement read.

Zinwa technicians were expected to restore supplies by midday yesterday.

"Pumping will commence thereafter. As such, the water situation may remain critical until then. MoB would like to sympathise with everybody on this unfortunate event and encourage residents to utilise the few community boreholes dotted around town," the municipality said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

41 mins ago | 110 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

41 mins ago | 165 Views

The science of winning by-elections

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

43 mins ago | 70 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

44 mins ago | 101 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

44 mins ago | 23 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 82 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5940 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12344 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17964 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4694 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days