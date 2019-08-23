2 die in Birchenough road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO people died on Tuesday when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus which had encroached into its lane along the Birchenough-Mount Selinda Road.Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the accident yesterday.He said a Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in a head-on collision with a MHS Services bus, killing Misheck Sithole (41) on the spot, while Honest Mutsigiri (38) died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital.The now-deceased were passengers in the Land Cruiser."The Land Cruiser had eight people while the MHS Bus had 16 passengers. The driver of the bus lost control and encroached into the right lane, leading to a head-on collision," Chananda said.