Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 die in Birchenough road accident

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 07:44hrs | Views
TWO people died on Tuesday when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus which had encroached into its lane along the Birchenough-Mount Selinda Road.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the accident yesterday.

He said a Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in a head-on collision with a MHS Services bus, killing Misheck Sithole (41) on the spot, while Honest Mutsigiri (38) died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital.

The now-deceased were passengers in the Land Cruiser.

"The Land Cruiser had eight people while the MHS Bus had 16 passengers. The driver of the bus lost control and encroached into the right lane, leading to a head-on collision," Chananda said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

40 mins ago | 109 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

40 mins ago | 161 Views

The science of winning by-elections

41 mins ago | 47 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

42 mins ago | 66 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

43 mins ago | 56 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

43 mins ago | 99 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

44 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 79 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5936 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12334 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17954 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4693 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days