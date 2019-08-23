Mnangagwa top advisor quits

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's top aides, Petin Gappah has quit her trade and investment advisory role and vowed not to renew her contract after being frustrated by the Zanu-PF leader's close lieutenants, who she accused of pursuing personal wealth accumulation at the expense of genuine reforms to turn around the country's fortunes.Gappah, the Zimbabwean international law expert courted controversy after being hired to organise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's participation at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has denied swirling social media claims that she has joined the Zanu-PF administration.Gappah - a trenchant critic of the ruling party under deposed former president Robert Mugabe and an erstwhile pro-democracy activist who has previously championed the cause of the main opposition party, the MDC - emerged as a communications expert for Mnangagwa to help him meet and discuss global issues with influencers from all over the world, face-to-face and in succession at the WEF.She was in the Mnangagwa's delegation to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for 2018's WEF where Mnangagwa is keen to convince wary investors that the tide has turned in Zimbabwe and the country is open for business.More to follow....