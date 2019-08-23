Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cleric 'reveals' Mnangagwa plot

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 08:09hrs | Views
Prominent cleric and Destiny for Africa Network leader Obadiah Musindo, yesterday claimed that there were people in Zanu-PF seeking to hijack anti-government protests to sabotage President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This comes as Mnangagwa's government banned the protests that the MDC has organised in Harare, Bulawayo and other cities - citing the threats of violence, if they were allowed to go ahead.

Speaking on behalf of 2 500 pastors and church leaders, Reverend Obadiah Musindo of Destiny for Africa Network, said Zimbabweans should not be hoodwinked to aid  regime change agenda being pursued by some foreign  missions by participating in destructive actions such as demonstrations.

He said Zimbabweans had to be aware that Western nations had hidden agendas against the nation.

"Let us not allow Zimbabwe to become another Sudan, another Syria, another Iran and another Libya," said Rev Musindo.

"That is why they imposed sanctions on us and the purpose is to cause a lot of suffering, shortages, make life so difficult so that we rise up against our own Government and cause instability.

"If Zimbabwe is to have instability, we would have permitted it because without our co-operation with these enemies of peace and prosperity; and those who envy the abundant resources we have, they won't succeed.

"America has not developed big schools or hospitals in Zimbabwe, but developed the biggest embassy.

"What is it that they see that we do not see? Zimbabweans must understand something, we seem not to understand simple plain truth that there are European and American imperialists and neo-colonialists."

Rev Musindo said Western countries caused crisis, instability and civil unrest in many developing countries.

He said instead of working against each other, Zimbabweans, especially the opposition parties, should work with the Government to overcome challenges in the economy and fight disruptive issues such as sanctions imposed on the country. "I call on Zimbabweans not to be used against each other, we are more educated, civilised and not to resort to Stone-Age type of settling scores," said Rev Musindo.

"Down with politics of hatred and those who incite Zimbabweans against each other, and the ambassadors, NGOs, pastors, politicians who are tirelessly promoting anarchy, non-governability and civil instability in Zimbabwe."

Rev Musindo urged churches to take a proactive approach to sensitise their congregations, especially the youths, against taking part in divisive issues.

"I am calling on all Zimbabweans regardless of churches, race, religion and political parties and other associations to embrace peace to build a strong culture of peace and we must remain peace-loving people," he said.

"Violence is the worst enemy of everybody, the perpetrator and the one targeted are both victims."

Rev Musindo's sentiments come in the wake of Western embassies that seem to aid the MDC-Alliance in perpetrating lawlessness through violent demonstrations.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

45 mins ago | 133 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

45 mins ago | 199 Views

The science of winning by-elections

46 mins ago | 59 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

47 mins ago | 79 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

47 mins ago | 71 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

48 mins ago | 120 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

48 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 89 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5964 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12381 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3800 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17999 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days