Zimbabwe's Educate partners with UK's SympliFi

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 08:27hrs | Views
Educate, a Zimbabwe-based education access and people improvement company, has partnered with UK-based Fintech company, SympliFi, to enable Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom to invest in the education of their loved ones back home.

Educate provides easily accessible and affordable financing solutions to enable students to attend any one of its 53 education institution partners across Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Zambia and South Africa.

Recognizing the challenges Zimbabweans face in obtaining financing, especially in the current economic conditions, Educate partnered with SympliFi to enable Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom to serve as guarantors for education loans. SympliFi's digital service enables the diaspora to complete the guarantor process in a matter of minutes on their phone or computer; and most importantly, it is a fee-free service for the guarantor.

The service is initially set to benefit Zimbabwean's with children attending any of Educate's education institution partners beginning in August.

"We are always looking for more ways to improve people's lives and our partnership with SympliFi will help advance our mission of improving access to quality education for Zimbabweans," stated Terrence Mugova, co-founder and managing director of Educate. "We are so excited that we no longer have to turn away potential customers and can now help a larger part of the population, without any barriers or borders."

"We are excited about entering the Zimbabwean market with Educate and to support their important mission of increasing access to education. We believe the diaspora are eager to find new and innovative ways to support the economic empowerment of their loved ones back home, and the country in general. We believe education is an integral part of that support," said Maurice Iwunze, co-founder of SympliFi.

To apply for school financing or to find out more about Educate's products contact Educate at Tel: +263 (292) 250 797, Whatsapp: +263 71 826 7552/3, email educateloans@educate.co.zw, and visit the website at www.educate.co.zw. To learn more about SympliFi visit www.simplifi.co.uk.

About Educate

Educate is a Zimbabwean based education access and people improvement company. The company offers loan products to Zimbabwean residents as a means of improving access to resources that position them for success, that is: school fees loans, desk fee loans, managed school plans, university fees loans, school improvement loans and staff improvement loans. The company also provides services aimed at improving the psychological development of learners & school personnel, that is: personality tests, beyond success roundtables, financial security training, the do-good challenge, emerging ideas pitch nights and feed the city. The company is headquartered in Bulawayo and has a branch in Harare.      

About SympliFi

SympliFi is a financial technology company that empowers diaspora around the world to transform the lives of individuals in their home country. SympliFi's technology platform eliminates traditional borders in order to provide diaspora impactful financial solutions that directly improve the long-term financial well-being of their loved ones back home, and their country at large. The company is based in London, with operations in Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Source - Agencies

