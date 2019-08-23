PHOTOS: Gumbura reunites with family

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former leader of the RMG Independent End Time Message Church in Zimbabwe, Robert Martin Gumbura had a happy day during the Zimbabwe Prisons Family Day when his wives and children visited him at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison.Gumbura who has 21 wives was slapped with a 40-year jail sentence for rape in 2013.Last year Gumbura told the media that he misses his children and wishes he could be allowed sex with his wives."I wish this (family week) was done even monthly; it gives me the opportunity to be with my family and spend time with them," he said."I know they (family) are coping well but, like any big family, they need a father figure."He added, "One more thing I wish during this week is if we could be allowed to have conjugal rights with our wives."