Xenophobic scare targets foreign truck drivers in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Foreign trucks travelling through South Africa will not be allowed to move within the Southern African country on the 2nd of September due to a mass strike that will be taking place in the transportation industry.A notice that is circulating on social media says: No movement of long distance or heavy duty trucksNo foreign trucks will be allowed to travel through South Africa!The South Africa truck drivers said they are protesting over the employment of foreigners by South African companies and the exploitation of truck drivers by employers.In July about 40 truck drivers were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal during a department of home affairs operation in the first week of July.The country's deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Bheka Nzuza said the operation was conducted at the Mariannhill and Tongaat Toll Plazas between July 1 and 7."We arrested 39 foreign nationals who were driving trucks without permits and legal status to be in the country. One employer has already been charged and more arrests are imminent," he was quoted by media saying.Nzuza said the department is trying to curb the appetite of employers to employ undocumented foreign nationals the name of profit."They must know that when they break the law and employ illegal immigrants they will face the consequences, and our inspectorate unit will leave no stone unturned," he said.