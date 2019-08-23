Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Xenophobic scare targets foreign truck drivers in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 Aug 2019 at 10:33hrs | Views
Foreign trucks travelling through South Africa will not be allowed to move within the Southern African country on the 2nd of September due to a mass strike that will be taking place in the transportation industry.

A notice that is circulating on social media says: No movement of long distance or heavy duty trucks

No foreign trucks will be allowed to travel through South Africa!

The South Africa truck drivers said they are protesting over the employment of foreigners by South African companies and the exploitation of truck drivers by employers.

In July about  40 truck drivers were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal during a department of home affairs operation in the first week of July.

The country's deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Bheka Nzuza said the operation was conducted at the Mariannhill and Tongaat Toll Plazas between July 1 and 7.

"We arrested 39 foreign nationals who were driving trucks without permits and legal status to be in the country. One employer has already been charged and more arrests are imminent," he was quoted by media saying.

Nzuza said the department is trying to curb the appetite of employers to employ undocumented foreign nationals the name of profit.

"They must know that when they break the law and employ illegal immigrants they will face the consequences, and our inspectorate unit will leave no stone unturned," he said.






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PSC revamps civil service training

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

24 mins ago | 7 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

39 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

44 mins ago | 60 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

44 mins ago | 37 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

52 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

57 mins ago | 225 Views

How to think in Dark Times

58 mins ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

60 mins ago | 96 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 104 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 62 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 36 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 151 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 31 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5700 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1246 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 11946 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3727 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2800 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

17 hrs ago | 17539 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6114 Views

'God is not happy with Mnangagwa' Chiwenga says

18 hrs ago | 9475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days