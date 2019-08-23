Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Coltart arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 Aug 2019 at 14:04hrs | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested protesting Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leadership including its president  Obert Masaraure.

The teachers were arrested together with their lawyer Doug Coltart when they were at the Ministry of Finance offices to hand over a petition over poor salaries.



Reports coming from Harare indicate New Zimbabwe Com journalist Leopold Munhende who was filming the arrest of the teachers was also arrested.



Source - Byo24News

