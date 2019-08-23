News / National
BREAKING: Coltart arrested
23 Aug 2019 at 14:04hrs | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested protesting Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leadership including its president Obert Masaraure.
The teachers were arrested together with their lawyer Doug Coltart when they were at the Ministry of Finance offices to hand over a petition over poor salaries.
Reports coming from Harare indicate New Zimbabwe Com journalist Leopold Munhende who was filming the arrest of the teachers was also arrested.
The teachers were arrested together with their lawyer Doug Coltart when they were at the Ministry of Finance offices to hand over a petition over poor salaries.
Breaking :@DougColtart @ARTUZ_teachers Obert Masaraure have been arrested at Finance Ministry offices just now. @ZimHRNGOForum @ZLHRLawyers @euinzim @NLinZimbabwe @zenzele pic.twitter.com/SJtXHBqDnx— NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 23, 2019
Reports coming from Harare indicate New Zimbabwe Com journalist Leopold Munhende who was filming the arrest of the teachers was also arrested.
Source - Byo24News