General Chiwenga and Mphoko to take Mnangagwa to court?

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is working with ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in a plot to challenge the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa a weekly newspaper Zimbabwe Independent has reported.The paper says Mnangagwa picked up information to the effect that Mphoko is working with a faction of ZANU PF linked to Chiwenga and some remnants of the now defunct G40 grouping to launch the court process.Quoting security informants, the report says Mphoko is also being hounded for his role in being the key person who pushed the process of compiling Mnangagwa's criminal dockets before the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's rule.It is said that the court case will seek to challenge that Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power did not follow laid down constitutional dictates.Mphoko appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly instructed some junior police officers to release from cells, former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive, Moses Juma.He was remanded out of custody to September 4 on $1 000 bail and ordered to report once a week at the CID Commercial Crimes Divisions in Bulawayo and to surrender his passport as part of the bail conditions. He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.