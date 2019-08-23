As a matter of fact

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Kembo Mohadi sucked into murder of World Vision employee?

In our story on Thursday titled:We wrote that one Strover Mutonhori who passed away in 1999 was an employee at World Vision during the period of his untimely death.We have since learnt that Mutonhori was never employed by World Vision but by another World Agency.Bulawayo24 retracts the story and unreservedly apologises for any harm, embarrassment or confusion caused to World Vision and persons mentioned in the article.We have also removed the original article from our website.