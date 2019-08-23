Zimbabwe doctors eat patients' food

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Chitungwiza Central Hospital Director of Operations Washington Machiridza has reportedly written a letter warning hospital staff from eating food that belong to patients.In an unverified letter circulating on social media Machiridza says, "it has come to management's attention that some hospital staff members are consuming food intended for the patients."Please note that such practice is highly inimical to ethical standards of proper patient management and must stop with immediate effect."Commenting on the matter journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "This letter from Chitungwiza Hospital is authentic. It was written after a pregnant Medical Doctor was given patients food by nurses, after realising that she was about to collapse whilst doing a ward round. The hospital has also banned nurses from getting tap water to take home."Read the full the letter below: