Nick Mangwana dismisses Zimbabwe abduction reports

by Staff Reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 16:37hrs | Views
Zimbabwe government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has dismissed as stage managed recent reports of abductions and torture of opposition and civil society activists.

Mangwana said the claims were meant to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa's local and international prestige.

In a twitter post, Mangwana indirectly accused the United States of playing a part in the alleged smear campaign against Mnangagwa.  

"Recent activities in Zimbabwe have all the hallmarks of black ops hence need to be analysed dispassionately. Who stands to gain from damage to ED's local and international prestige? Why would masked people abduct then order victim not to criticise government? Nicely setting things up?" said Mangwana.

His comments followed widespread condemnations o0ver the abduction and torture of satirical comedian Samantha Kureya popularly known as Gonyeti.  

Kureya of Bustop TV claimed that armed masked men raided her home in Harare and assaulted her family members before bundling her into a parked Isuzu vehicle only in a top and panties.

She said her abductors made her to roll on sewage water, drink the effluent before ordering her to strip.

Kureya joins a growing list of people who have allegedly been abducted and tortured by state security agents for being critical to the government.



Source - Byo24News

