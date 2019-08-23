Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Civil servants salaries increased to $1,023

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 Aug 2019 at 17:10hrs | Views
The Civic Servants Apex Council has announced that the Zimbabwean government has awarded civil servants a 76 percent salary hike with effect from 1 August 2019.

In a statement on Friday the Apex Council said the award will see the lowest paid civil servant getting ZWL$1 023 per month.

The Council said it has requested time to consult with its members because the offer does not meet the minimum demand which the workers set at $4 750.

