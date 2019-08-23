American banker takes over CBZ Holdings Chairmanship

News / National

by Staff reporter

An American banker, Marc Holtzman has been appointed as CBZ Holdings new board chairman.Mr Holtzman has three decades of political and public service in the United States and is former chairman of Meridian Capital HK, a private equity firm with investments in natural resources, real estate, food, agriculture and transportation and Vice Chairman of Barclays among other private sector positions.Between 1999-2003, he was Secretary of Technology and member of the cabinet in the State of Colorado.At the same time, he was the Chairman of the Information Management Commission and Chairman of the Governor's Commission on Science and Technology.Currently, Holtzman is the Chairman of Board of Directors – JSC Kazkommertsbank in Kazakhstan; member of the Board of Directors – TeleTech Holdings; Chairman of Board of Directors – Bank of Kigali.Market watchers believe the latest appointment is a way of protecting American investors who are believed to be behind Akribos Capital which poured millions of dollars into CBZ and in the process becoming the major shareholder of the institution.Akribos Capital has 24 percent shareholding in CBZ Holdings.Sources believe Marc Holtzman's appointment as CBZ board chairman signals thawing of relations between Zimbabwe and the United States of America.