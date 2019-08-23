Latest News Editor's Choice


Zivhu to be expelled from Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2019 at 17:42hrs | Views
Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has recommended the expulsion from the party of Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu for abuse of social media and posting messages that are against the beliefs of the party.

This was confirmed after this Friday's PCC meeting in Masvingo.

This Friday's PCC meeting was dominated by discussions on the use of social media for development and the need for party leaders to spearhead the country's developmental agenda.

However, the PCC cited social media abuse as the reason Zivhu should be fired from the party, with ZANU-PF Masvingo vice chairperson, Ailess Baloyi confirming that the PCC resolution will be forwarded to the National Disciplinary Committee for consideration.

"We looked into Killer Zivhu's stories and we realised that in some instances, he seems to be working with the opposition," he said.

During the PCC meeting, Zanu-PF Provincial Chairperson Ezra Chadzamira said it is Zimbabweans' responsibility to develop their country, with leaders on the forefront, while guest of honour, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana spoke on the power of social media on development.

"Let's be leaders who keep encouraging people despite the difficulties we are facing. We need to take part on the rebuilding of the economy," said Chadzamira.

"Let's show the good that is happening on social media, let's use social media to spread developmental stories," said Nick Mangwana.

It has become tradition that the Zanu-PF Masvingo leadership invites various government officials to give an update on projects in their ministries.

The meeting also got an update on the Runde-Tende dam project which has been put on government plans and once implemented, will go a long way in ensuring villagers in parts of the province are guaranteed of food security.

Source - zbc

