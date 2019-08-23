Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Baba Jukwa' sues police, defence ministers for wrongful umbrella arrest

by ZimLive
23 Aug 2019 at 17:49hrs | Views
Journalist Edmund Kudzayi of the "Baba Jukwa" fame is suing Home Affairs and Defence ministers for $500,000 as compensation for his unlawful arrest over possession of a camouflage umbrella.

The former Sunday Mail editor, through his lawyers, says that his arrest on February 22 this year, caused him great embarrassment and suffering.

Kudzayi was acquitted at the close of the State's case after prosecutors failed to prove an offence had been committed.

The presiding magistrate, Victoria Mashamba, had no kind words against the State when she freed him.

Police and prosecutors used a law that prohibits the wearing of camouflage uniform to charge Kudzayi.

"I agree with the defence that an umbrella is not wearable. The law is clear on what constitutes camouflage uniform. An umbrella is not listed," the magistrate said as she discharged the journalist.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Kudzayi cited Home Affairs Minister Cain Matema; the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Godwin Matanga and the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (CDFZ) General Valerio Sibanda in their official capacities as respondents.

"Plaintiff (Kudzayi) was detained in police cells whose conditions exposed him to inhuman and degrading treatment. During the time of his unlawful arrest, detention and subsequent prosecution, plaintiff was unable to go to work and lost business opportunities," Kudzayi's lawyers said.

He also said at all material times the officers who arrested him were acting within their scope and course of employment.

"As a result of the foregoing, plaintiff suffered loss in the sum of $500,000," the lawyers said in the claim which contains a breakdown of the whole amount which includes compensation for unlawful arrest, detention, pain, shock and suffering, malicious prosecution, loss of business opportunities, contumelia and cost of suit.

Kudzayi was arrested at a security roadblock along Domboshava road near Winchdon Shops, Borrowdale, by Constable Chitana and Corporal Francis Murehwa.

The police and soldiers were carrying out a joint "stop and search" operation on motorists.

Kudzayi was immediately charged with having been found in possession of articles with military style camouflage markings under Section 32 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which criminalises unlawful possession and wearing of "any camouflage uniform." The Act defines camouflage uniform as "any article of wearing apparel made of material carrying military-style camouflage markings."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PSC revamps civil service training

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

14 mins ago | 2 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

30 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

35 mins ago | 25 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

48 mins ago | 189 Views

How to think in Dark Times

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

51 mins ago | 216 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

51 mins ago | 178 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

52 mins ago | 268 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

53 mins ago | 89 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

54 mins ago | 49 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

55 mins ago | 47 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

55 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

56 mins ago | 52 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

56 mins ago | 49 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

57 mins ago | 29 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

57 mins ago | 120 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

59 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

59 mins ago | 22 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5654 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1245 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 11860 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2794 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

17 hrs ago | 17448 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4570 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6103 Views

'God is not happy with Mnangagwa' Chiwenga says

18 hrs ago | 9422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days